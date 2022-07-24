Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Buys C$111,780.00 in Stock

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Robert Mason bought 207,000 shares of Torq Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$625,050.

Torq Resources Price Performance

Shares of TORQ stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,962. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. Torq Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.72.

About Torq Resources

Featured Articles

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

