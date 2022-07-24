TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Raised to €60.00 at HSBC

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HSBC from €57.00 ($57.58) to €60.00 ($60.61) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.59) to €51.30 ($51.82) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.57) to €59.00 ($59.60) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE TTE opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies



TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

