TradeStars (TSX) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

TradeStars (TSX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. TradeStars has a market cap of $126,413.70 and approximately $7,168.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TradeStars has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016932 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001808 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032840 BTC.
TradeStars Profile
TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.
Buying and Selling TradeStars
