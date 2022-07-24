Tranchess Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001509 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $27.66 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,215.80 or 1.00033926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00042549 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00023668 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004458 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

