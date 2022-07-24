Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $19.26 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

About Tri Pointe Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $1,096,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

