Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.
NYSE TPH opened at $19.26 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99.
A number of analysts recently commented on TPH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
