Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 17,391 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $119.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.