Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 55,466 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,466 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of First Solar worth $32,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 246,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,796. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

