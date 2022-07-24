Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,942 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $41,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 47,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $269.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

