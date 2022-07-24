Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,427 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $90.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

