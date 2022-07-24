Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $25.98 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,157 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $25,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,044 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,392,000 after purchasing an additional 207,877 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of FRC stock opened at $158.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

