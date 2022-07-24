Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $53.79 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up 1.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $53,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,341,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. Truist Financial raised their target price on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.70.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $459.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.78 and its 200 day moving average is $476.33.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.