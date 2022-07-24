Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 41,476 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $39,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

NYSE:TJX opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.