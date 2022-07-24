Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 15,748 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,748 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.54.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

