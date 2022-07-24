Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 23,509 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,509 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.