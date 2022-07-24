Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $320.81 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.06.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

