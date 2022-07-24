TROY (TROY) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

TROY (TROY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. TROY has a total market cap of $36.59 million and $4.10 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TROY

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade.

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

