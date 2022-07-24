TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Market Cap Tops $2.07 Million

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 38% against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $332,228.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

