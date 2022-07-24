Truist Financial Cuts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $71.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.85.

NYSE:GMED opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

