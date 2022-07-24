Truist Financial Lowers Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $45.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RRR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The company had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts



Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

