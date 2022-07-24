Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

TCNNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $13.56 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

