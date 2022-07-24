Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TNP opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.71 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.77%.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 308,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

