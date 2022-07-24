TurtleCoin Trading Down 43.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $585,565.36 and $83,970.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,469,676,312 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

