Typerium Price Tops $0.0003 (TYPE)

Typerium (TYPE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Typerium has a total market cap of $456,166.07 and $5.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Typerium Coin Profile
Typerium (TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io.
Typerium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.
