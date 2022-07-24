U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

USB stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

