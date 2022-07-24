UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,528,062 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $4,309,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 849.4% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 157,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 140,753 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UBS. Barclays lowered UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

