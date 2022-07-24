UBS Group Cuts Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Price Target to €7.20

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from €9.80 ($9.90) to €7.20 ($7.27) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TVFCF opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $8.87.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, sports, and movies.

