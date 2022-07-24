UBS Group Trims BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Target Price to GBX 2,050

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.10) to GBX 2,050 ($24.51) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,400 ($28.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.25) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,770.35.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in BHP Group by 976.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

