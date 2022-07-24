Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $406.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.13. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.48 and a 52 week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

