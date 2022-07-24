Ultra Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001579 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $106.96 million and $1.01 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,320.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.00575357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00256636 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00043671 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004382 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00013330 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,692 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

