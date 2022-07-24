Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.67 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $107.67 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,674.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.00559406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00254601 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00045218 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004285 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,692 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

