Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $152,201.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011323 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001805 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

