Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Umpqua has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Umpqua has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Umpqua to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.
Umpqua Stock Performance
UMPQ stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.
Insider Transactions at Umpqua
In other Umpqua news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Umpqua
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Umpqua by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Umpqua by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 140,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Umpqua by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Umpqua Company Profile
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
