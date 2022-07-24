Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Umpqua has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Umpqua has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Umpqua to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua Stock Performance

UMPQ stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Insider Transactions at Umpqua

In other Umpqua news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Umpqua

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Umpqua by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Umpqua by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 140,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Umpqua by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.