Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.04

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.04 and traded as high as C$35.83. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$35.60, with a volume of 102,189 shares.

UNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.81.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$518.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$257,600. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,168.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at C$257,600.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

