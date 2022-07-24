Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.0182 on Exchanges

Unido EP (UDO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $67,080.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016616 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032684 BTC.
About Unido EP
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Unido EP Coin Trading
