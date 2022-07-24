Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.51. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 288.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 151.4% in the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 15.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

