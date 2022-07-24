Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Up 19.2% This Week

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $14,752.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032957 BTC.

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

