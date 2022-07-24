uPlexa 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $88,007.11 and approximately $20.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About uPlexa

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

