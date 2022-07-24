Urus (URUS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $222,855.00

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Urus Coin Profile

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Urus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

