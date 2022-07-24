USD Coin (USDC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.92 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $55.09 billion and $4.92 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001030 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
USD Coin Coin Profile
USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 55,095,163,750 coins. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
