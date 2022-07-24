Validity Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Validity has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $215,338.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00007731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001505 BTC.
- Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.
About Validity
Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,627,979 coins and its circulating supply is 4,626,882 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com.
Buying and Selling Validity
