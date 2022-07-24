Validity Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Validity has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $215,338.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00007731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,627,979 coins and its circulating supply is 4,626,882 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

