Value Line, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Value Line has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Stock Performance

VALU stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $709.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.01. Value Line has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $91.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd.

About Value Line

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.