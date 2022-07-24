Value Line, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.
Value Line has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.
Value Line Stock Performance
VALU stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $709.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.01. Value Line has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $91.72.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
