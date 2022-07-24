Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $2,172,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 84,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Valvoline stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

