Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Down 0.2 %

VIG stock opened at $148.68 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

