Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

