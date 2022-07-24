Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $211.85 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

