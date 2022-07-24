Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $363.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.28 and a 200-day moving average of $387.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

