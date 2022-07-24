Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,390 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Evergy worth $59,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $3,514,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Up 1.5 %

EVRG opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $34,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

