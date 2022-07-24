Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $32.16 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,880 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of PDC Energy worth $32,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

PDC Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,928,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,389,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,928,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,038 shares of company stock worth $4,370,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

