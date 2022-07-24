Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,719 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 2.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.98% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $210,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,280,000 after acquiring an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,747 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,199,000 after acquiring an additional 101,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,685,000 after acquiring an additional 163,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.