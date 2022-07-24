Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,945 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.13% of Chemours worth $56,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 104,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.